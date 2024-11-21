 Skip navigation
D’Andre Swift returns to Bears practice

  
Published November 21, 2024 04:39 PM

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday that he’s hopeful running back D’Andre Swift will be able to play against the Vikings this weekend despite having an injured groin and Swift took a step toward the lineup on Thursday.

Swift was able to practice on a limited basis after missing practice entirely on Wednesday. If he practices again on Friday, it would be a good sign that he’ll be part of the offensive attack this weekend.

Tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion), and defensive back Elijah Hicks (ankle) were out of practice for the second straight day. Tight end Marcedes Lewis took a rest day.

Left guard Teven Jenkins (ankle) moved up from limited to full participation, so it looks like he’ll be good to go this weekend.