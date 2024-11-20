D’Andre Swift won’t practice Wednesday, but Matt Eberflus hopeful he’ll play

Coming off of Sunday’s loss to the Packers, the Bears won’t have their leading rusher on the practice field when they begin preparing for the Vikings on Wednesday.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Matt Eberflus said in his press conference that running back D’Andre Swift will not participate due to a groin injury.

But Eberflus added that the team is hopeful Swift will still be able to play in Week 12.

Swift has rushed for 635 yards with five touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 243 yards in 10 games this season.

Eberflus also noted offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion protocol) and defensive back Elijah Hicks (ankle) won’t practice on Wednesday.

After missing last week’s game, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins will practice in a limited capacity.

Chicago’s full first injury report of the week will be released later on Wednesday.