nbc_pft_belichickfuturev2_241029.jpg
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
nbc_pft_falconsv2_241029.jpg
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Daniel Jones remains the Giants’ starting quarterback

  
Published October 29, 2024 12:51 PM

The 2-6 Giants are not yet making a quarterback change.

Coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that Daniel Jones remains the starting quarterback going forward.

The Giants host the Commanders on Sunday. In Week 2, the Giants had a chance to beat them. If the Giants had a kicker, maybe they would have.

If the Giants lose to the Commanders again, they’ll be 2-7.

At some point, the Giants will likely bench Jones in order to avoid his $23 million injury guarantee for 2025. They’re apparently not at that point yet.