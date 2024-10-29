Daniel Jones remains the Giants’ starting quarterback

The 2-6 Giants are not yet making a quarterback change.

Coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that Daniel Jones remains the starting quarterback going forward.

The Giants host the Commanders on Sunday. In Week 2, the Giants had a chance to beat them. If the Giants had a kicker, maybe they would have.

If the Giants lose to the Commanders again, they’ll be 2-7.

At some point, the Giants will likely bench Jones in order to avoid his $23 million injury guarantee for 2025. They’re apparently not at that point yet.