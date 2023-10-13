Daniel Jones ruled out for Week 6

Things have been trending this way all week, but now we know the Giants won’t have their starting quarterback when they play the Bills on Sunday.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Brian Daboll ruled Daniel Jones out for Week 6 on Friday.

Jones has not practiced this week with a neck injury. Jones said a few days ago that he didn’t think this injury would keep him out long-term and that his goal was to get back on the field this week. But that has not happened.

So, Tyrod Taylor will make his first start in a Giants uniform — and it’ll come against one of Taylor’s former teams.

Taylor helped lead the 2017 Bills to their first postseason appearance since 1999 when he started 14 games for the club. He was 8-6 in those contests, throwing for 2,799 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has a 26-25-1 career record as a starter for the Bills, Browns, Chargers, and Texans.

Daboll also ruled out offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), offensive tackle Matt Peart (shoulder), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and defensive end Azeez Ojulari (ankle).

New York’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.