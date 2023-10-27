Daniel Jones ruled out, Tyrod Taylor to start again for Giants

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was listed as questionable in Week Seven before eventually being ruled out with a neck injury, but the Giants are opting against using any smoke and mirrors this week.

Head coach Brian Daboll ruled Jones out on Friday. There wasn’t much suspense since Jones still has not been cleared for contact and won’t have any chance of returning to action until that changes.

Sunday’s game against the Jets will be the third straight game that Jones has missed. Tyrod Taylor will again start in his place and he will be trying for a second straight win after throwing a pair of touchdowns to help the Giants beat the Commanders last Sunday.

After the win, Taylor was asked if he thinks he’s done enough to be considered for full-time starting duty. He mostly sidestepped the question by saying he’s happy to help the team any way he can, but a win in the battle for MetLife Stadium bragging rights would likely lead to more calls for Taylor to remain at the helm of the offense regardless of other circumstances.