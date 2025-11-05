 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Jones: Sauce Gardner trade shows belief in what we can do

  
Published November 5, 2025 04:22 PM

Sauce Gardner spent his first day with the Colts on Wednesday and quarterback Daniel Jones said that you can “feel the energy” that the trade for the cornerback generated.

The move came days after the Colts dropped to 7-2 in a loss to the Steelers, but the investment that the Colts made — two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell — to get Gardner was a clear sign that the team believes it is capable of making a big run this year. Jones said that message is one that has created confidence across the roster.

“I think, obviously, they believe in our team and what we can do this year,” Jones said from the team’s locker room. “We’ve played well. There’s still a lot in front of us and we’ve got to go continue to improve and play well week to week. But, as players, you see that movement from ownership, from management and the coaches, I think it definitely gives you confidence.”

Trading away first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 also limits the Colts’ ability to take a big swing for another quarterback, so it is also a pretty sure sign of the team’s confidence in Jones beyond this season. Jones is on a one-year deal, but said on Wednesday that he hasn’t thought about how the Gardner trade plays into his own future.