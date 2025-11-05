Daniel Jones: Sauce Gardner trade shows belief in what we can do

Sauce Gardner spent his first day with the Colts on Wednesday and quarterback Daniel Jones said that you can “feel the energy” that the trade for the cornerback generated.

The move came days after the Colts dropped to 7-2 in a loss to the Steelers, but the investment that the Colts made — two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell — to get Gardner was a clear sign that the team believes it is capable of making a big run this year. Jones said that message is one that has created confidence across the roster.

“I think, obviously, they believe in our team and what we can do this year,” Jones said from the team’s locker room. “We’ve played well. There’s still a lot in front of us and we’ve got to go continue to improve and play well week to week. But, as players, you see that movement from ownership, from management and the coaches, I think it definitely gives you confidence.”

Trading away first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 also limits the Colts’ ability to take a big swing for another quarterback, so it is also a pretty sure sign of the team’s confidence in Jones beyond this season. Jones is on a one-year deal, but said on Wednesday that he hasn’t thought about how the Gardner trade plays into his own future.