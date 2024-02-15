Daniel Jones says rehab on torn ACL is going well

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says rehab from tearing his right ACL is progressing according to schedule.

Jones, who tore his ACL on November 5, told the New York Daily News that he feels good about where he is on his quest to be ready for training camp.

“My rehab is going well,” Jones said. “I’m making progress. I’m three months into it, and I’ve started running on the anti-gravity treadmill. It’s going well.”

Jones is heading into the second season of the four-year, $160 million contract he signed last offseason. The first year of that contract was a major disappointment, even before Jones was injured, and with his cap hit increasing to $47 million this season, the Giants hope he can play much better in 2024. If he doesn’t, the Giants would likely cut him a year from now and move on in 2025.