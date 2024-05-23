 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones “wasn’t fired up” about Giants looking at QBs before draft

  
Published May 23, 2024 01:20 PM

In the weeks leading up to the draft, one of the questions being bandied about was whether the Giants were going to draft a quarterback with the sixth overall pick.

There were reports of interest in various quarterbacks, but they ultimately took wide receiver Malik Nabers in a move that kept Daniel Jones in line to be the team’s starter once he recovers from a torn ACL. On Thursday, Jones was asked about his reaction to the team’s work on scouting this year’s quarterback prospects.

Jones wasn’t enthusiastic about the research they were doing, but said that his attention was always going to be on himself.

“I wasn’t fired up about it,” Jones said, via SNY. “It’s part of it at this level. What I can do is focus on myself, getting healthy and paying the best football I can play — that I know I’m capable of playing. That’s my job, that’s what I’m gonna do. . . . I’m always motivated. I consider myself a really driven guy and I’m always going to work as I hard as I possibly can. It’s part of it, but I’m fired up we got Malik and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

Jones and the offense are going to have to be a lot better than they were a year ago for him and Nabers to be guaranteed a multi-year run as teammates. That may not put the same pressure on Jones that a first-round pick would, but it makes the goals clear for him as head heads into his sixth season with the team.