Daniel Jones will take all the reps with Giants’ first-string offense

  
July 24, 2024

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is fully cleared for training camp and the unquestioned starter.

That’s the word from Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who said today that Jones will take all the first-team reps in camp.

The Giants will continue to monitor Jones, who is recovering from a torn ACL, but it sounds like they’re not monitoring him any more closely than any player who’s been fully cleared to return from an injury. They’re confident he’s ready to go.

Jones needs to be much better and much healthier this year than he was last year, or else this will be his final season as the Giants’ starting quarterback. The ongoing season of Hard Knocks has shown the Giants wanted to trade up to draft a quarterback to replace Jones, and that makes clear that he’s on a short leash.

New arrival Drew Lock is No. 2 on the depth chart, followed by Tommy DeVito, who played better than expected as an undrafted rookie last season, and Nathan Rourke, who arrived on waivers this offseason.