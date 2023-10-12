Daniel Jones won’t practice again on Thursday

It’s looking less likely that Daniel Jones will be available to face the Bills on Sunday night.

Jones will not practice again on Thursday with his neck injury, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Thursday. But at this point, Daboll still has not ruled out Jones for Sunday.

On Wednesday, Jones said that he’s not concerned about his neck injury being a long-term issue, noting that he feels it’s something he’ll be able to recover from quickly. Jones added that his goal is to play on Sunday.

But by missing the first two days of the practice week, Jones’ goal doesn’t look close to being realized.

Tyrod Taylor is in line to start if Jones can’t play against the Bills. If Jones can’t practice on Friday, that will say plenty about his availability.