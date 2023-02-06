 Skip navigation
Daniel Snyder is selling a D.C.-area mansion (but he has another one)

  
Published February 6, 2023 05:13 PM
Many are reacting to the news that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has listed a Potomac, Maryland estate for $49 million as proof positive that he’ll be selling the team he has owned since 1999.

But here’s the bigger picture. He owns another mansion in the Alexandria , for which he paid a record $48 million in 2021.

So he’s not really unloading his various properties in advance of getting out of town for good, unless he will soon be listing the other one, too.

Even then, he doesn’t have to live in D.C. to own the team. Plenty of owners own teams in places where they don’t live.

Bottom line? The best evidence that Snyder will be following through and selling the Commanders will come from him actually following through and selling the Commanders. What he does with his houses or any other property doesn’t matter.