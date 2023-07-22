Daniel Snyder’s fine includes $27 million in legal fees

The NFL fined former Commanders owner $60 million on his way out the door. Nearly half of that amount will be devoted to one specific task.

Paying legal fees.

Per multiple sources, the league collected $27 million in legal fees and related expenses from Snyder. Although the league declined to comment on the figure, the league confirmed that legal fees are part of the $60 million.

That leaves $33 million that the league eventually will decide how to distribute. It could go to the teams as partial restitution for the money that was diverted from the league-wide pool of ticket money (the Visiting Team Share) distributed to the various franchises. It could be donated to charity. It could be sued for various things.

For $27 million of it, the use has been settled. It will reimburse the NFL for legal fees arising from the various recent messes that were made by the Commanders under Snyder.

That’s $27 million. Most of which likely came from the investigations conducted by Beth Wilkinson and Mary Jo White.

