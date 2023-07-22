 Skip navigation
Pocono Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins
Pocono Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins
AUTO: JUL 24 NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400
Sunday Cup race at Pocono: Start time, TV info, and more
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

nbc_golf_theopen_jonrahmintv_230722.jpg
Rahm did 'everything you need' for Hoylake low 63
nbc_golf_theopen_alexfitzpatrickintv_230722.jpg
Alex leading brother Matt at The 151st Open
nbc_golf_theopen_hovlandintv_230722.jpg
Hovland capitalizes on conditions in Open Rd. 3 66

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
Pocono Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins
AUTO: JUL 24 NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400
Sunday Cup race at Pocono: Start time, TV info, and more
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

nbc_golf_theopen_jonrahmintv_230722.jpg
Rahm did ‘everything you need’ for Hoylake low 63
nbc_golf_theopen_alexfitzpatrickintv_230722.jpg
Alex leading brother Matt at The 151st Open
nbc_golf_theopen_hovlandintv_230722.jpg
Hovland capitalizes on conditions in Open Rd. 3 66

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Daniel Snyder's fine includes $27 million in legal fees

  • By
  Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 22, 2023 02:15 PM

The NFL fined former Commanders owner $60 million on his way out the door. Nearly half of that amount will be devoted to one specific task.

Paying legal fees.

Per multiple sources, the league collected $27 million in legal fees and related expenses from Snyder. Although the league declined to comment on the figure, the league confirmed that legal fees are part of the $60 million.

That leaves $33 million that the league eventually will decide how to distribute. It could go to the teams as partial restitution for the money that was diverted from the league-wide pool of ticket money (the Visiting Team Share) distributed to the various franchises. It could be donated to charity. It could be sued for various things.

For $27 million of it, the use has been settled. It will reimburse the NFL for legal fees arising from the various recent messes that were made by the Commanders under Snyder.

That’s $27 million. Most of which likely came from the investigations conducted by Beth Wilkinson and Mary Jo White.

Meanwhile, I’ll be back after I look into how to go about restoring my law license.