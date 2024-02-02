Danielle Hunter on free agency: We’ll see what’s best when the time comes

In many situations, a player coming off a career-high in sacks in the final year of their contract would be a likely franchise tag recipient but Danielle Hunter knows that’s not a consideration for the Vikings.

The deal Hunter signed with the team before the 2023 season includes a clause precluding the Vikings from using the tag, so it’s either a new contract in Minnesota or a new team in March. Hunter has talked about wanting to be a Viking for his entire career in the past, but he sounded open to all outcomes when he spoke to NFL.com from the Pro Bowl on Friday.

Hunter said he “did my job” by racking up 16.5 sacks during the regular season and said he’ll leave the negotiating to others before signing on to the “best available” situation.

“Staying in shape, doing my part, and then when the time comes, my agent or the Vikings, they’ll come to a decision,” Hunter said. “We’ll see what’s best when the time comes.”

Hunter set a career high in 2023, but he’s been a consistent pass rushing threat throughout his career and that should make for plenty of interest around the league if Hunter hits the open market.