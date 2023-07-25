 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps the No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings
2023 Nike Hoop Summit
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_corpuz_230727.jpg
Corpuz gearing up for another major run
nbc_golf_gt_garykochintv_230725230725.jpg
Koch ‘speechless’ over 2023 Payne Stewart Award
nbc_golf_gt_matthewjordanintv_230725.jpg
Dream becomes reality for Jordan at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps the No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings
2023 Nike Hoop Summit
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_corpuz_230727.jpg
Corpuz gearing up for another major run
nbc_golf_gt_garykochintv_230725230725.jpg
Koch ‘speechless’ over 2023 Payne Stewart Award
nbc_golf_gt_matthewjordanintv_230725.jpg
Dream becomes reality for Jordan at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Danielle Hunter reports to Vikings training camp

  
Published July 25, 2023 01:14 PM

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter has reported to Vikings training camp.

Hunter did not take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp this spring and there was talk that he could be traded to another club, but the Vikings held onto him and he reported to camp rather than face daily fines of $50,000.

Hunter is in the final year of his contract and his desire for a new deal led to the decision to skip minicamp. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that there will continue to be conversations on that front as the team ramps up Hunter’s workload in camp.

“Danielle has reported. He’s going through that process. It’s going to be a day-to-day thing. Danielle and I have had such good dialogue over these last few days. Really trying to build a plan for him that allows him to feel good about coming to work as a Minnesota Viking every single day. We’ll continue to work through the contractual side,” O’Connell said.

Hunter had 10.5 sacks last season and has 71 in 102 career games with the Vikings.