Danielle Hunter reports to Vikings training camp

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter has reported to Vikings training camp.

Hunter did not take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp this spring and there was talk that he could be traded to another club, but the Vikings held onto him and he reported to camp rather than face daily fines of $50,000.

Hunter is in the final year of his contract and his desire for a new deal led to the decision to skip minicamp. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that there will continue to be conversations on that front as the team ramps up Hunter’s workload in camp.

“Danielle has reported. He’s going through that process. It’s going to be a day-to-day thing. Danielle and I have had such good dialogue over these last few days. Really trying to build a plan for him that allows him to feel good about coming to work as a Minnesota Viking every single day. We’ll continue to work through the contractual side,” O’Connell said.

Hunter had 10.5 sacks last season and has 71 in 102 career games with the Vikings.