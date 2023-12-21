Danielle Hunter returns to practice on limited basis

The Vikings made only one change to their practice report Thursday.

Outside linebacker Danielle Hunter (illness) returned to a limited practice. Hunter did not practice Wednesday.

Hunter ranks second in the NFL with 15.5 sacks, a half sack behind Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), receiver Jalen Nalor (concussion), right tackle Brian O’Neill (ankle) and nose tackle Harrison Phillips (back) remained out of practice Thursday.

O’Neill and Mattison, who are holdovers from last week, likely will have to practice Thursday to have a chance to return this week.

Defensive end Jonathan Bullard (ankle) and nose tackle Sheldon Day (ankle) were limited.

Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks (shin) had another full practice, giving him a chance to return from injured reserve this week.

Hicks developed compartment syndrome after an injury to his leg in Week 10. He underwent emergency surgery and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 14.