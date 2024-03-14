Danielle Hunter says he’d never ask to wear J.J. Watt’s No. 99 in Houston

The Texans haven’t officially retired J.J. Watt’s No. 99 jersey, but no one has worn it in Houston since Watt. And Danielle Hunter says he won’t wear it either.

Hunter, the Texans free agent signing who wore No. 99 with the Vikings, says he wouldn’t even think of asking if he could wear the number that Watt wore for 10 years in Houston.

“Man, 99, that’s JJ’s number,” Hunter said. “He’s done a lot with that number. I’m not going to mess with it. To be able to do what he’s done with that number for the community and the Texans, I’ll just leave that number to him. So I’ve decided to possibly go with No. 55.”

The Texans have never retired a jersey number, but the numbers of the team’s two greatest players — Watt’s 99 and Andre Johnson’s 80 — have been kept out of circulation. Hunter doesn’t want to be the one to change that.