Darius Robinson questionable to make his NFL debut Sunday

  
Published November 29, 2024 03:59 PM

Could this be the week Darius Robinson makes his NFL debut?

The Cardinals list the first-round rookie defensive lineman as questionable to play against the Vikings.

He was questionable last week after three limited practices and did not play in the loss to the Seahawks. Robinson again was limited in all three practices this week.

He injured his calf in an Aug. 22 practice, sending him to injured reserve to start the season. The Cardinals designated Robinson to return Oct. 9, and he had a limited practice.

But Robinson’s mother died, so he didn’t practice again until last week.

The Cardinals added core special teams player Joey Blount (hip) to the practice report as questionable after limited work Friday.

Running back Emari Demercado (back) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) also are questionable.