Darius Robinson will return to practice from IR this week

  
Published October 7, 2024 08:52 PM

The Cardinals will open the practice window for rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson this week, coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday.

The first-round pick injured his calf in an Aug. 22 practice and landed on injured reserve the following week.

Gannon said he wants to see Robinson “just move around and play football” when the former Missouri player rejoins teammates Wednesday.

The Cardinals will have three weeks to activate Robinson to the 53-player roster, but he could be activated in time to play in Sunday’s game against the Packers.

The team can use the reinforcement with veteran defensive lineman Justin Jones out for the season with a triceps injury.