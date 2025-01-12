Darius Slay returns after elbow injury, Nakobe Dean carted off

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay lived up to his “Big Play” nickname in the first half of Sunday’s home game against the Packers, but he may not be around to make any more of them.

Slay had to leave the game in the second quarter with an elbow injury. He went to the locker room for evaluation and is called questionable to return to action.

The injury came after Slay intercepted Packers quarterback Jordan Love on a deep shot in the second quarter and it preceded the loss of another key defensive player. Linebacker Nakobe Dean was carted off after making a tackle for loss on Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, so there may be multiple shortages on defense for Philly.

The good news is that the lost bodies did not lead to any points for Green Bay. Brandon McManus missed a 38-yard field goal and the Eagles remain up 10-0 with just over four minutes to play in the first half.

UPDATE 5:52 p.m. ET: Slay has returned to the game.