Darius Slay thinks Amari Cooper deserves to get paid

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is trying to get paid this year. One cornerback who has lined up against him thinks he deserves it.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast that Cooper isn’t getting the credit or the contract that he deserves.

“I really be thinking he’s the most under-appreciated receiver in the league,” Slay said, via NFL.com.

Slay credited Cooper for being consistent no matter which team he’s playing for or which quarterback is throwing to him, including Joe Flacco last season.

“I’m seeing right now that Cleveland don’t want to pay him, they need to pay that man that money,” Slay said.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski have said they value everything Cooper provides, but so far that value hasn’t translated into the contract Cooper wants, and Slay says Cooper deserves.