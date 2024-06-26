Amari Cooper: I’m trying to get paid this year

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper stayed away from the team’s offseason workouts and mandatory minicamp because he’s looking for a new deal and he won’t take any risks with his health while that potential contract remains unsigned.

Cooper sat down for an interview with the gaming company Betr and his interviewer referred to him as one of the best route runners in the league before questioning whether Cooper had enough speed to beat him in a race. Cooper said he wasn’t willing to “pull a hammy or something” when there’s so much on the table for him financially.

“I’m trying to get paid this year,” Cooper said.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry called Cooper a “big part” of the team earlier this month and said the team will “navigate the business considerations” as they move toward the regular season. That followed head coach Kevin Stefanski saying that there has been dialogue with the veteran wideout, so there may be word of an extension — if not a match race — in the near future.