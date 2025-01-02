Darius Slayton: Another year for Brian Daboll is warranted

One of the questions to be answered after Week 18 is if it will be Brian Daboll’s final game as the Giants’ head coach.

Daboll took the Giants to the playoffs and won a game in his first season, but they slumped to 6-11 last year and are 3-13 this year after snapping an 11-game losing streak against the Colts last Sunday. That trajectory has led to airplanes circling MetLife Stadium while pulling banners calling for Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen to be fired, but it’s unclear if ownership will heed those calls.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton said on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe they should because he believes Daboll has earned a fourth season.

“I think so,” Slayton said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “It’s been three years, I think another year to try to give him a chance to really get things rolling would be warranted.”

Slayton joined the Giants in 2019, so he was around for the firings of Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge. Those moves did not bring consistent winning back to the Giants and it’s far from certain that either path with Daboll will have that result either.