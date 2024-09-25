Darius Slayton questionable, Adoree’ Jackson out for Thursday night

The Giants turned in their injury designations for Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton is listed as questionable to play due to the thumb injury that limited him in practice all of this week. Slayton has seven catches for 66 yards so far this season.

The Giants also ruled out a pair of cornerbacks. Adoree’ Jackson and Dru Phillips will both miss the game with calf injuries. Nick McCloud, Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, and Tre Hawkins are the other corners on the roster. Isaiah Simmons has also seen time as a nickel back.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was limited all week by a foot injury, but he’s set to play after avoiding any injury designation.