Darnell Mooney officially questionable for Falcons vs. Bucs

There’s a chance the Falcons will have receiver Darnell Mooney when they take on the Buccaneers this weekend.

Atlanta has listed Mooney (shoulder) as questionable for the season opener after he was limited in all three days of practice this week.

Via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website, head coach Raheem Morris said Mooney will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

“We’ve got a chance to wait up until that last minute,” Morris said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see one of our better players out there.”

Mooney returned to practice late in August after suffering his shoulder injury early on in training camp.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf) have been rule out. Neither player practiced this week.