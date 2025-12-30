 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Darnell Washington underwent surgery to repair broken arm on Tuesday

  
Published December 30, 2025 01:03 PM

One of Pittsburgh’s key offensive contributors is on the mend.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that tight end Darnell Washington underwent surgery to repair his broken arm on Tuesday morning.

While Washington is ostensibly out for the season whether the Steelers make the playoffs or not, Tomlin noted his focus is solely on this week.

Washington was fourth on the team with 364 receiving yards on 31 receptions with one touchdown.

Tomlin noted that the Steelers do have options to replace Washington’s production.

“You know, we use a lot of tight ends,” Tomlin said. “We also use guys at the tight end position that don’t play tight end — Spencer Anderson. So we have a lot of options at our disposal relative to that from a strategy perspective and certainly given six or seven days to prepare, I don’t think it’ll be a strategic issue in terms of replacing his efforts.”

It will, however, be impossible to replicate Washington’s body type at six-foot-seven and 264 pounds with the way he can move.

Pat Freeirmuth, Jonnu Smith, and Connor Heyward are the team’s listed other options at tight end on the 53-man roster.