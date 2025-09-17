 Skip navigation
DaRon Bland, Trevon Diggs missed Wednesday’s practice

  
Published September 17, 2025 04:28 PM

Cowboys starting cornerback DaRon Bland did not practice on Wednesday.

He injured his right foot in the team’s Sept. 8 practice and did not practice all of last week. The injury is unrelated to the stress fracture in Bland’s left foot that required surgery last season and cost him 10 games.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones called Bland “a long putt” to return for this week during Jones’ weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys also practiced without starting cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was out with an illness.

Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder) and returner KaVontae Turpin (neck) were limited.

During his radio appearance Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was optimistic about Turpin’s availability for the Bears game.

“I think that we’ve got a chance with [Turpin],” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "[Turpin]'s got a real chance, I think.”