Daron Payne’s suspension was upheld on appeal

Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne will miss the team’s Week 11 game against the Dolphins in Madrid.

Payne was suspended one game for punching Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during the Commanders’ 44-22 loss on Sunday. Payne, who was ejected from the game, appealed the suspension and the NFL announced that it was upheld by hearing officer Ramon Foster.

Payne will not travel with the team to Spain as a result of the ruling. He will lose a game check as a result of the suspension and that comes out to more than $1 million given Payne’s $19.56 million salary for the 2025 season.

Javon Kinlaw, Jer’Zhan Newton, Eddie Goldman, and Sheldon Day are the other defensive tackles on Washington’s 53-man roster.