Darren Rizzi: Taysom Hill will have tests on knee, hope it’s not too bad

Saints tight end Taysom Hill had to leave Sunday’s loss to the Rams on a cart and it will be a little time before there’s an update on his outlook.

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi told reporters at his postgame press conference that Hill will have tests on his injured knee and that he would wait for the results before any discussion of Hill’s outlook.

“He just got injured now,” Rizzi said. “Hopefully we’re going to get more information. Hopefully it’s not too bad. But no real information yet.”

Hill had five catches for 37 yards and five carries for 10 yards in Sunday’s 21-14 loss.