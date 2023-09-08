Darren Waller added to Friday report with hamstring injury, questionable for Week 1

The Giants have an injury concern with tight end Darren Waller.

Waller was added to Friday’s injury report with a hamstring issue and is now questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Cowboys. New York listed Waller as limited in the week’s final practice.

After catching 107 passes for 1,196 yards with nine touchdowns in 2020, Waller’s played just 20 games over the last two seasons due to injury. In 2022, he recorded 28 receptions for 388 yards with three TDs in nine games with six starts.

The Giants did not rule any players out on Friday. But cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), safety Gervarrious Owens (hamstring), and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are all doubtful.

Linebacker Cam Brown (ankle) and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (knee) are also questionable for Sunday.