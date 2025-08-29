 Skip navigation
Darren Waller: I’ve got some rust to knock off

  
Published August 29, 2025 08:57 AM

Tight end Darren Waller’s preparation for his return to action took a big step forward at Dolphins practice this week.

Waller did not play in 2024 after retiring and spent training camp getting into football shape. Waller took part in practice this week for the first time and said after his first session that he has “to knock some rust off” over the next week in order to be ready to play in Week 1.

Most of that work will be done in concert with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“Just getting reps, getting time under tension, knowing how he’s getting the ball off when he hits his drop,” Waller said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “What that looks like for me, whip my head around and having that ball come in which I felt like was a great start today. It’s just time, just continuing to grind at it and those things start to become second nature.”

Waller has been an effective receiver when healthy throughout his career and he’ll add another wrinkle to the Dolphins passing game if the time off hasn’t diminished those skills. The opener might not fully answer that question, but having him on the field will be a move in the right direction.