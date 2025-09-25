Darren Waller remains limited on Dolphins first injury report of Week 4

In the aftermath of the Week 3 loss to Buffalo, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that he was expecting tight end Darren Waller to make his season debut in Week 4.

A week after that game, though, Waller has not yet progressed to being a full participant in practice.

Waller (hip) was limited for Thursday’s session, according to the team’s injury report. Before practice, McDaniel was asked about the approach Miami is taking with Waller when it comes to practice time.

“We’re just trying to be smart,” McDaniel said. “He’s going to be working football to the level of how many reps he gets in practice. That’s what we adjust, or just depending on, really feedback, you go back and forth between moderation and full participation. After that practice and on Wednesday, and kind of the situations that we’re planning for him, we have a very well-planned high-low process. So, he will do less than he did the other day, but that level is finely, through a fine-tooth comb, trying to get him all the full-speed work at all the plays he’ll be participating in.”

Waller came out of retirement over the summer to play for the Dolphins after sitting out the 2024 season.

Elsewhere on the Dolphins’ injury report, receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited. Waddle was listed as limited throughout last week’s injury report before playing on Thursday night.

Cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) and cornerback Jason Marshall (hamstring) did not participate.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf) was a full participant.