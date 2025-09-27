Darren Waller set for Dolphins debut on Monday night

Tight end Darren Waller joined the Dolphins in an offseason trade with the Giants, but he has yet to make an appearance for the team.

That is set to change on Monday night. Head coach Mike McDaniel said that Waller, who has been dealing with a hip injury, is going to play against the Jets. McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that Waller “looks firmly ready to contribute.”

Waller last played in a regular season game in 2023. He retired ahead of the 2024 season and was dealt to the Dolphins when he reversed course and decided to return to the field.

McDaniel said that cornerbacks Storm Duck (ankle) and Jason Marshall (hamstring) are the only players that have been ruled out for the meeting of 0-3 teams in Miami.