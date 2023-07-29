 Skip navigation
Darren Waller wows Giants teammates at training camp

  
Published July 29, 2023 09:22 AM

Giants tight end Darren Waller is a newcomer at training camp after arriving in an offseason trade with the Raiders, and it hasn’t taken teammates long to be impressed.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Waller has been making plays on the practice field that teammates weren’t expecting a man his size to make.

A locomotive rolling real fast,’’ Giants receiver Darius Slayton said, via the New York Post. “Ain’t nobody tackling that, I think.’’

Added Giants receiver Parris Campbell, “It’s crazy because they tried to double team him in the offseason camp but he’s just a freak of an athlete.”

Said Giants safety Xavier McKinney, “Great hands, can run routes like a regular wideout, can run all the routes. Pretty much can do everything. Being as big as he is, you don’t see guys that big that can move like that. So, it makes him real special. It makes him a tough cover every time. When I am on him, it puts me on high alert. I have to be because I know that every play, he can get the ball.’’

Waller has struggled to stay healthy the last couple years, but when he was healthy in 2019 and 2020, he was one of the best tight ends in the NFL. And the Giants think he can get back to that level.