Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Dating back to 2007, the Saints have traded up 24 times -- with no trade down

  
Published April 29, 2023 12:38 PM
April 28, 2023 12:05 AM
Chris Simms analyzes how the Saints could use new draft pick Bryan Bresee in their defense.

When it comes to the draft, the Saints are the ultimate glass-half-full team.

As noted after the Saints moved to the top of round four by Terrin Waack of Nola.com, and including the subsequent trade up to get quarterback Jake Haener later in the fourth, the Saints have traded up 24 straight times, without trading down once.

The Saints haven’t traded down since 2007, the second year of the Sean Payton/Mickey Loomis partnership.

Since 2008, the Saints have traded up at least once per year every year, except 2012.

At this point, it’s not a fluke. The lack of trades down means the Saints have resolute conviction in their board. And the prevalence of trades up mean that they do what they have to do to get the guys they really want.