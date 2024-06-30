 Skip navigation
Daughter of Sean Taylor will wear his No. 21 on North Carolina volleyball team

  
Published June 29, 2024 08:02 PM

Jackie Taylor, the daughter of the late Washington safety Sean Taylor, has committed to play volleyball at North Carolina. And she’ll be honoring her father every time she puts on her uniform.

Taylor shared on social media a picture of herself in the No. 21 North Carolina volleyball uniform alongside Sean Taylor in his No. 21 Washington uniform.

“Like father, like daughter,” North Carolina posted on its volleyball social media account. “Freshman Jackie Taylor will wear No. 21 as a Tar Heel, honoring her dad, Sean Taylor.”

Jackie was 18 months old when an intruder broke into her family’s home and shot and killed her father, who was 24 and already a two-time Pro Bowler. Jackie and her mother were not harmed.

The Commanders retired Taylor’s No. 21 jersey in 2021.