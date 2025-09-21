Davante Adams 44-yard touchdown gives Rams 10-7 lead

Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford are starting to heat up.

Adams got loose in the Eagles secondary and Stafford hit him for a 44-yard touchdown, giving Los Angeles a 10-7 lead over Philadelphia late in the first quarter.

It’s Adams’ second touchdown reception in the last two weeks.

After Stafford tossed an interception to prematurely end Los Angeles’ first drive, the Rams have scored on a 51-yard field goal and a long touchdown to Adams to take a three-point lead in Philadelphia.