Davante Adams catches 14th TD of 2025, Rams-Panthers tied 14-14

Once again, Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams have connected for a touchdown.

This one tied the contest between the Rams and Panthers at 14-14 in the second quarter.

After Los Angeles’ last two possessions ended with Stafford interceptions, the Rams went 64 yards in seven plays to get in the end zone for the score.

Stafford started the drive with a 27-yard pass to Xavier Smith, putting the Rams in Carolina territory.

L.A. faced just one third down on the possession, which Stafford converted by rolling to his right and finding Adams open in the end zone for a 7-yard score.

Adams has now caught a league-leading 14 touchdowns in 2025. That’s tied for the second-highest total of his career, which he reached in 2022 with Las Vegas when he also led the league in the category.