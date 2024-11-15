 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Davante Adams is expected to play, C.J. Mosley and Tyron Smith are out

  
Published November 15, 2024 01:29 PM

It looks like the Jets will have wide receiver Davante Adams in the lineup against the Colts on Sunday.

Adams missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of an illness and a wrist injury, but interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Friday that Adams is expected to play this weekend.

Adams has 20 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in four games since being traded from the Raiders to the Jets.

Ulbrich also said that left tackle Tyron Smith and linebacker C.J. Mosley have been ruled out with neck injuries. First-round pick Olu Fashanu will get the start in place of Smith.