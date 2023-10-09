Davante Adams is expected to play Monday night

Davante Adams was listed as questionable on Saturday, but the Raiders wide receiver is not expected to miss his first chance to play against his former team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Adams is expected to play against the Packers on Monday night. Adams missed two days of practice with a shoulder injury before returning as a limited participant on Saturday.

Adams said late last week that there is “a lot of mutual love and respect” between him and the Packers despite the contract impasse and trade that ended his tenure in Green Bay last year. Adams added that he does not expect any of the emotions tied to facing his former team to impact the game once it gets underway.

The Raiders also listed cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (hamstring, shoulder) and David Long (ankle) as questionable to play. Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) is the only player they have ruled out.