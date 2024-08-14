Davante Adams: I’ve seen a lot of good from our quarterbacks

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t play in the team’s first preseason game, but he was watching.

Adams was away from the team for the birth of his son, so he was observing quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew continue their competition for the starting job from a distance. Adams practiced on Tuesday for the first time since returning to the team and he also shared his positive evaluation of what he saw from both of the quarterbacks.

“I mean, they both balled out,” Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “They both did their thing and Gardner came in and picked up where Aidan left off. You can see we’ve got two quarterbacks that are not necessarily the same . . . the O-line was doing a good job keeping both of those guys clean, as much as possible. I’ve seen a lot of good so, hopefully, we keep doing that and it’s going to make it hard on [head coach Antonio Pierce] to figure out. But I’m praying for nothing but success for both of them.”

Pierce said that he wants to name a starter after the second preseason game, so the competition is in its final stages and Adams figures to be among the most interested in the outcome.