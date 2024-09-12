Davante Adams: Lamar Jackson is the best ball carrier ever, no matter the position

When the Raiders take on the Ravens this weekend, Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t be on the field at the same time.

But Adams has immense respect for what Jackson has been able to do so far in his career. In his Wednesday press conference, Adams talked about drawing inspiration from the two-time MVP quarterback while giving him some hearty praise.

“[G]oing into my ’21 season, I felt like broken tackles was an area that I really wanted to focus on and make better. And I was literally finding myself watching Lamar Jackson highlights in my locker before the games,” Adams said. “Dude changed the game. In my opinion, he’s the best ball carrier ever, no matter what position you want to talk about. I don’t think anybody’s as big of a threat to carry the football. And obviously he’s worked really hard to develop in the other parts of his game as well. And you’ve seen that come a long way too.

“So, he’s a huge threat, somebody you got to be accountable for out there and make sure you know what he’s doing and getting on the film of that. And obviously, I don’t have to worry about that, but yeah, he’s a hell of a football player.”

Jackson threw for 273 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 122 yards in last week’s season opener. Last season, he completed 67 percent of his throws for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushed for 821 yards with five TDs to win his second MVP award.