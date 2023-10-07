Davante Adams listed as questionable for Monday night

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t sound like there was any chance he’d miss Monday’s game against his former team, but the Raiders have stopped short of ruling him in for the matchup with the Packers.

Adams is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury that kept him from practicing on Thursday and Friday. Adams made it back on the field Saturday for a limited session, however, and that would seem to bode well for Monday night.

Cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (hamstring, shoulder) and David Long (ankle) have also been listed as questionable. Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) is out, so the the Raiders may be bringing in some help from the practice squad to make sure they have enough healthy players at the position.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo cleared the concussion protocol Friday and has no injury designation.