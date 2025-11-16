Davante Adams officially active for Rams-Seahawks in Week 11

As expected, the Rams will have one of their top receivers for one of the best matchups of Week 11.

Receiver Davante Adams is active after he was questionable with an oblique injury.

Adams has 42 receptions for 568 yards with a league-leading nine touchdowns so far in 2025.

Rams defensive end Kobie Turner is also active after he was listed as questionable with a back injury.

For Los Angeles, quarterback Stetson Bennett, kicker Joshua Karty, running back Jarquez Hunter, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, offensive lineman D.J. Humphries, and defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson are inactive.

For Seattle, quarterback Jalen Milroe, receiver Tory Horton, receiver Jake Bobo, outside linebacker Jared Ivey, outside linebacker Connor O’Toole, and offensive lineman Mason Richman are inactive.