Davante Adams: Raider Nation has and always will be part of my family

The Raiders gave up first- and second-round picks to get Davante Adams from the Packers in 2022. In less than three seasons, the team paid him $62.78 million and in return got 37 games, one Pro Bowl, 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns with no playoff appearances.

The Raiders sent him to the Jets for a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick that can become a second-round pick based on Adams’ individual performance.

Adams left Aaron Rodgers to reunite with Derek Carr, who left Las Vegas after the 2022 season, and Adams now reunites with Rodgers.

Adams bid the Raiders and Raiders Nation farewell in a social media post.

“As a kid from East Palo Alto who grew up a Raiders fan, the past three years have been an honor and the fulfillment of a childhood dream,” Adams wrote. “I came to Las Vegas with the intention of bringing a championship to the city and have cherished every opportunity to play with that continued pursuit in mind.

“To my teammates, coaches, ownership and staff: You have all taught me countless lessons, and I am forever grateful for the resiliency, drive and commitment you brought every day as we worked tirelessly to building something together.

“To Raider Nation: Thank you for your relentless passion and unwavering support when I put on the historic shield every Sunday. From Oakland to Las Vegas, Raider Nation has and always will be part of my family.”