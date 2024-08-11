 Skip navigation
Davante Adams returns to team after birth of his son

  
Published August 11, 2024 02:49 PM

Raiders receiver Davante Adams will return to the team Sunday after the birth of his third child, coach Antonio Pierce said.

Adams left the team Aug. 2 to be with his wife, Devanne, with the baby due. He revealed on the Netflix series “Receiver” that the couple were expecting a son after two daughters.

“We’re close enough where it could be any day, so we’ll do what we have to do if it does happen while we’re out here,” Adams said on the first day of training camp, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m waiting for that call at any point.”

The Raiders gained 308 yards in Saturday’s 24-23 loss to the Vikings in the first preseason game. Aidan O’Connell went 7-of-9 for 76 yards, and Gardner Minshew was 6-of-12 for 117 yards and a touchdown.

O’Connell and Minshew are competing for the starting job.

Adams is the team’s top weapon, having made 203 receptions for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns in two seasons in Las Vegas.