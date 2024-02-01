Dave Canales: Bryce Young is the guy, “an amazing talent”

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had a disappointing rookie season as the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but his new coach has no doubts that Young is the right man for the job.

New Carolina head coach Dave Canales said today that he had a high grade on Young heading into last year’s draft, and thinks Young has all the traits to be an elite franchise quarterback.

“The more that I got ready for this interview and started watching Bryce, looking at my notes from his eval, that’s just a year ago, we were evaluating him as a player, as a person, with all the information that we could, I just got more and more fired up about the opportunity to have this amazing talent,” Canales said. “And he’s the guy. He’s the right guy. We all talk about when we have that quarterback, that face of the franchise type of player, and that got me really excited.”

Young didn’t look like the guy in Year One, but plenty of quarterbacks who got off to slow starters turned out to have excellent careers. Canales was hired to make sure Young lives up to his potential.