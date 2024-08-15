Dave Canales: Initial testing on Chuba Hubbard’s knee “pretty good” after practice injury

One of the Panthers’ key offensive players had an injury scare in Thursday’s joint practice with the Jets, but it sounds like he’ll be alright.

Running back Chuba Hubbard was hit hard after making a catch in team drills, but head coach Dave Canales told reporters in his press conference that Hubbard’s initial prognosis is positive.

“Chuba went down — we had big concerns there,” Canales said. “The initial testing looks pretty good, so they’re going to follow up. We’ll have more information on him there.

“It was testing on his knee, just to make sure everything was stable. It was a really — it was a real-time collision there. It wasn’t a dirty hit. It was two guys faced up on each other. And his foot kind of gave out from underneath him. So, the initial testing was very positive. But we’re going to do all the follow-up, make sure he’s fully ready before we put him back out there.”

Guard Robert Hunt also had an injury scare with his knee but was able to finish practice after some testing.

Reserve guard Chandler Zavala and rookie defensive end Kenny Dyson weren’t as lucky, as Canales said they have more significant concerns. Zavala has a hamstring injury and was carted off. Dyson has a groin injury.

Canales also noted safety Xavier Woods’ groin injury is more serious than the team initially thought.

“So, he’s a couple of weeks — I can’t remember exactly how many,” Canales said. “But we were really hoping it was just kind of some general soreness, but there is a strain in there. So he’ll be a couple of weeks.”

Additionally, cornerback Dane Jackson’s hamstring is “significant” and he will miss around six weeks.

Receivers Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette remain day-to-day.