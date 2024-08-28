Dave Canales on adding three corners: We’re looking for someone to step up

The Panthers had first position for waiver claims after posting the worst record in the league last season and they put it to good use on Wednesday.

Carolina claimed six players to shake up their 53-man roster a day after setting it and they focused on cornerback above all other spots. They claimed Keenan Isaac, Shemar Bartholomew, and Tariq Castro-Fields after trading for Michael Jackson last week and they cut loose a couple of defensive backs that made the initial cut.

Head coach Dave Canales said that he and General Manager Dan Morgan tried to find players who fit what they want to do on defense and will now look to see which of the players step up to make the most of their opportunity.

“We’ve got guys to look at, so just again gathering as much information,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “We were hoping for somebody to just step up and take it and really show us what they can do. For me, it’s my responsibility, Dan and I, to really bring in the traits and the type of guys that we’re looking for. So I’m excited to get the look, [for someone] to show up and take it.”

Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, and fifth-round pick Chau Smith-Wade are the longer-tenured corners and the Panthers will have a lot of work to do to mesh all the pieces into a cohesive unit before they head to New Orleans on September 8.