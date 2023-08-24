Dave Ziegler has “nothing new” to add in the way of a Josh Jacobs update

The Raiders and Josh Jacobs continue their impasse. The star running back hasn’t signed the franchise tag, and the Raiders reportedly have no interest in trading him.

The clock, meanwhile, is ticking with the team’s season opener 17 days away.

General Manager Dave Ziegler did not offer much of an update on Jacobs’ status in a news conference Thursday.

“Yeah, nothing new to add right now on that, so we’ll just keep pushing forward,” Ziegler said in video from the team.

Jacobs is due to make $10.1 million on the one-year tag, and the Raiders have no plans to rescind the tag. They expect the reigning NFL rushing champion to report before the season opener, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Dolphins, though, reportedly called the Raiders to inquire about Jacobs’ availability.

“Any trade speculation and all that stuff, organizationally that’s nothing that we would address on any player,” Ziegler said. “There’s no advantage to doing that. We’re just going to keep pushing forward. We’re focused on our situation here, putting the roster together the best way we can to field a competitive team, and that’s where we’re at.”

Jacobs was a first-team All-Pro after rushing for a league-leading 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also led the league with 2,053 yards from scrimmage and 393 touches.

The Raiders will have second-year player Zamir White as RB1 until Jacobs returns.