David Montgomery “appreciative” of the two-year extension from the Lions

David Montgomery agreed to a two-year, $18.25 million contract extension Saturday, the night before he rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

“Yeah, I was definitely excited to know that we were able to get that done,” Montgomery said after the Lions’ 47-9 win over the Cowboys. “Just knowing that I’ll be in a place where I feel that I’m wanted and I’m able to showcase what I can really do. I’m really appreciative. I’m so blessed that God has enabled me to be in a position where I can give him the glory for the things he’s granted me with. I’m just happy that I can be here the next few years.”

Montgomery is 27 and in his seventh NFL season, his second season with the Lions. So, it’s possible this could be the final contract he signs since his extension now ties him with the team through 2027.

Montgomery said Sunday he knew Detroit was his forever home last year in free agency when he went on a free agent visit.

“Coach [Dan] Campbell was very adamant about expressing how much he wanted me here and how much he felt like he needed me here,” Montgomery said. “So, I feel like coach Campbell being who he was to me when I first stepped here, he made me want to go hard in every opportunity that I got. I’m happy that I’m able to be here longer.”

In six games this season, Montgomery has 351 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

He is a key part of the Lions offense and will be for the foreseeable future.

“It was something that we felt like was the right thing to do,” Campbell said of giving Montgomery an extension. “He’s playing at a highly productive level, and he’s somebody that we want here long term, and we just wanted to make it happen. . . . We didn’t see ourselves a year or two from now not having ‘5' with us. We just didn’t see it. It didn’t make sense. He’s too much like us. He’s too much a part of us. He’s everything we’re looking for, and we’re not going to just let that guy leave, so I’m glad he’s here to stay.”